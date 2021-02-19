Bp Plc Raises Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bp Plc boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,766 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,501. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

