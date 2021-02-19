Bp Plc Reduces Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35,759 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.99.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 443,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,279,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,252 shares of company stock worth $11,224,932 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

