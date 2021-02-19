Bread (BRD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $19.14 million and $1.58 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.43 or 0.00774665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00041058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00059082 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020370 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00041176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.77 or 0.04686853 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

