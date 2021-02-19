Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) PT at $33.03

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.03.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

BAC stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 59,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

