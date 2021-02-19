Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,767 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $124,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 242,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 187,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,999. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

