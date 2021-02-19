Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report sales of $507.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.50 million and the lowest is $491.90 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $442.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 29,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

