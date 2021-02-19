Canaccord Genuity Raises Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$106.50

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.85.

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.70 on Friday, reaching C$100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 598,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$98.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.29. The stock has a market cap of C$64.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$102.38.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

