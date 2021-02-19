Canaccord Genuity Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$190.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.50.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$175.37. The company had a trading volume of 42,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,414. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$67.15 and a 52-week high of C$183.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$172.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

