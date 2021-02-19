Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $376,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.