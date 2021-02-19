Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 772 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,377,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $309.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $314.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

