Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $207.86

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $207.86 and last traded at $206.84, with a volume of 81128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

