Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $12.82. 18,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

In other news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

