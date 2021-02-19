Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,344,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Cisco Systems worth $507,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

