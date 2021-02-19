Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.77. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 1,420,517 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). Equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.