Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $8.90. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 2,842 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

