CloakCoin Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $15,787.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018717 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,590,247 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

