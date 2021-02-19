Coe Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,000 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI remained flat at $$6.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 239,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,566,316. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

