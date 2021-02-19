Coe Capital Management LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,842. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

