Coe Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. MasTec makes up 3.1% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $85.23. 1,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $87.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

