Coe Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $157.61. 8,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 980.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

