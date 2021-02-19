Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Coe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Five9 makes up approximately 1.9% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after acquiring an additional 287,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,108,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,979. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -348.84 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

