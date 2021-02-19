Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU opened at $69.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $71.40.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,959 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.