Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,365.60 ($30.91).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Shares of LON CCC traded down GBX 42.93 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,209.07 ($28.86). 40,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,362.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,284.52. Computacenter plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89).

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

