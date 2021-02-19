Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.56.

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$4.53. 1,922,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.57. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

