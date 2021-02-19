CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.90-4.20 for the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,736. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $231.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $399,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.