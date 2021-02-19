DA Davidson Boosts Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $200.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of VMI traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,462. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $229.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

