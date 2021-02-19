Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.74 Million

Analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce $40.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.32 million and the lowest is $40.16 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $47.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $157.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.73 million to $157.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $169.56 million, with estimates ranging from $166.95 million to $172.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.82.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,661. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $290.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

