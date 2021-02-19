DMScript (DMST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $487,426.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One DMScript token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $487,426.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.28 or 0.00570582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00062532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00087789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00071947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00078110 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00033975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00419800 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

DMScript can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

