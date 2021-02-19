Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 284.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

