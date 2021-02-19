E.On’s (EONGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 42,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.