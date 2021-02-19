eDreams ODIGEO’s (EDDRF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Friday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. It offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. The company also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as creates audiences for optimizing online advertising campaigns.

