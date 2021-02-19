eDreams ODIGEO’s (EDDRF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Friday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.