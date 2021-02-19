eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.77-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.62 million.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.29.

eHealth stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. 92,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

