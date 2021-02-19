Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.12–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.3-75.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.81 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.25–0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $28.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.24. The stock had a trading volume of 83,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,415. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $90.66 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.83. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.23.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,999 shares of company stock worth $2,389,266 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

