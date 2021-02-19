Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,061,848. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $221.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.