Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

NYSE FSLY opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,942 shares of company stock worth $2,581,458. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

