Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

NYSE FSLY opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,018,274.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,942 shares of company stock worth $2,581,458. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

