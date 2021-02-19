Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.
NYSE FSLY opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18.
In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,018,274.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,942 shares of company stock worth $2,581,458. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.
