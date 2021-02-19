Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

