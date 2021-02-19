Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $668,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,655 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,034. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,247. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average is $241.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

