Financial Management Network Inc. Takes $441,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $145.05. 332,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The company has a market cap of $164.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.