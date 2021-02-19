Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.48. 299,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,715. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

