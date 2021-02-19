First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of First Republic Bank worth $79,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

FRC traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,957. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

