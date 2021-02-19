Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,890 Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Loral Space & Communications Inc. accounts for approximately 0.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LORL traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,104. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

