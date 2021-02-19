Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $65,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.60. 3,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,847. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $191.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.92.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

