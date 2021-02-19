Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 1.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.27% of Gartner worth $38,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Gartner by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gartner by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $184.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,847. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

