Gibson Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,225 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $13,346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $667,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.06. 2,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,580. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,951.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,884. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

