Gibson Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.7% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,723. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $186.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

