Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $49,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $291,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $193.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average is $185.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

