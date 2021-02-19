goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$137.00 at Raymond James

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$106.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GSY traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$123.64. 32,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. goeasy Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.08 and a one year high of C$128.11.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

