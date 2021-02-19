Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.16. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$6.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project consisting of the Lexington and Gold Crown exploration properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada.

