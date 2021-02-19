Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%.

Golden Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,517. The firm has a market cap of $125.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.